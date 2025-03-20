Peak Vista at Wahsatch wins ‘Golden Poop’ award

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - They say you can't polish a turd, but a shiny new award is proving the old adage wrong. Peak Vista at Wahsatch has been awarded a "Golden Poop" award for excellence in colorectal cancer screenings.

According to Peak Vista, the location had the highest screening rate for the disease, with almost half of the patients at the location getting checked.

Source: Peak Vista

The health center says a lot of the screenings are paid for with grant money to ensure underinsured or uninsured patients can get checked.

Peak Vista says their free screenings have led to 79 colorectal cancer diagnoses, which may have saved someone's life before it was too late.

According to the American Cancer Society, the lifetime risk of developing colorectal cancer is about 1 in 24 for men and 1 in 26 for women. It's the leading cause of cancer death in the United States.

