Victim of fatal hit and run off South Circle Drive identified

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The victim of a fatal hit and run has been identified by the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

Police say Patrick McCarthy, 28, was hit by a car and killed on South Circle Avenue on March 11 just after midnight. Investigators believe the person who hit him was traveling at a high rate of speed.

Rather than staying at the scene, the driver allegedly fled. Identified as 30-year-old Dominic Rodriguez, the suspect was found off East Pikes Peak Avenue.

Police allege Rodriguez attempted to use a child, who was believed to have been in the car with him, as a "human shield" during the arrest.

Thankfully, police say the child was safely removed from the situation. Rodriguez was arrested and police say he also had a different felony warrant out for his arrest at the time.

He has been charged with hit & run involving death, vehicular homicide – reckless driving, child abuse (non-injury), and reckless endangerment.