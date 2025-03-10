E-bikes will soon take to Colorado Springs trails as city announces ‘phased rollout’ plan

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – The next time you're on a Colorado Springs trail, you might see some new technology alongside you – e-bikes are slowly, but surely, making their way to the city's parks and open spaces.

Last month, the city council voted to classify Class 1 e-bikes as "non-motorized use" – a designation that will allow e-bike riders new access to the city's outdoor areas, which prohibit motorized vehicles. The ordinance is set to take effect July 1.

But even with the new classification, e-bike users will have to wait a bit longer until they're able to hit the trails. On Friday, the city shared its plan for a "phased rollout" of e-bikes that it said "emphasizes safety and education."

Effective July 1, Class 1 e-bikes (which require pedaling for battery assistance up to 20 mph) will be allowed on designated urban and regional trails.

During this first phase, the city will also work to develop new rules and regulations for e-bikes and collect data on the impact and use of the bikes.

"Focusing on safety, and education while acknowledging this popular recreational trend are priorities for the successful rollout of our systemwide e-bike policies," Britt Haley, the director of the city's Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Department (PRCS), said. "The successful implementation of this ordinance will ultimately depend on collaboration, community involvement, and proper trail etiquette."

During Phase 1, PRCS will also launch a webpage dedicated to e-bike resources, including maps outlining the city's urban and regional trail system, guidelines and practices for safe riding.

According to the city, phase 2 will focus on reviewing the remaining trails in the city, including those on properties purchased with funding from the Trails, Open Space and Parks Sales Tax Program (TOPS). There will be special attention given to conservation areas and sensitive wildlife habitat, the city said.

"PRCS is working closely with the Palmer Land Conservancy to respect both conservation efforts and the responsible expansion of Class 1 e-bikes," the city's newsletter read.

For ongoing updates and more information, visit ColoradoSprings.gov/ebikes.