Less than a year after stealing from school club, D20 teacher is charged with 207 felonies

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A Colorado Springs teacher has been charged with 207 felonies in a document forging scheme that police say helped her obtain almost $3,000,000 in loans.

Nicolle Lewis-Mctague is a special education teacher for District 20. These charges come less than six months after she pleaded guilty to taking more than $10,000 from a Doherty High School band booster club, DIME. She was sentenced to three years of supervised probation for these crimes.

Investigators with the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) called the alleged crimes a conspiracy to commit fraud between Nicole Lewis-Mctague and a mobile notary who police say notarized dozens of forged documents without both parties present.

According to arrest documents, the charges stem from a business Lewis-Mctague ran with her now ex-husband that involved the pair renovating houses and other real-estate ventures. Police said notarized documents were used to secure loans against properties the couple owned.

KRDO13 spoke to Nicolle Lewis-Mctague, who said the charges are a result of her ex-husband trying to get back at her after she ended their marriage after a domestic violence incident. David Mctague denied these accusations and said the charges were dropped.

District 20 told KRDO13 Investigates that Lewis-McTague is currently on administrative leave pending the resolution of these charges. She is scheduled for a disposition hearing in April.