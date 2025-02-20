Amazon MGM Studios takes creative control of James Bond franchise

By Liam Reilly, CNN

(CNN) — Amazon MGM Studios is taking creative control of the James Bond franchise, in a new deal announced Thursday.

Under the deal, Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli — the duo who brought the 007 films to theaters for more than 60 years — will remain co-owners of the franchise. They formed a new joint venture with Amazon MGM that hands over the creative reins and control of all future production to the Jeff Bezos-founded company.

“Since his theatrical introduction over 60 years ago, James Bond has been one of the most iconic characters in filmed entertainment,” Mike Hopkins, head of Prime Video and Amazon MGM Studios, said in a statement announcing the venture. “We are honored to continue this treasured heritage, and look forward to ushering in the next phase of the legendary 007 for audiences around the world.”

Amazon bought MGM in 2022 for $8.25 billion, acquiring the Hollywood studio’s catalog of 4,000 movies and 17,000-plus TV shows. As part of the deal, Amazon gained possession of the rights to distribute all 27 of the movies based on Ian Fleming’s books.

MGM’s Bond films are the studio’s most lucrative intellectual property, having brought in billions since first releasing “Dr. No” in 1962. The latest installment of the spy franchise, “No Time to Die,” raked in more than $770 million at the global box office, making it the fourth-highest grossing film of 2021.

The joint venture’s formation may hint that Amazon MGM Studios is gearing up to announce a new Bond film — and a new actor for the titular role. Ahead of 2021’s “No Time to Die,” Daniel Craig announced that he would not appear in a fifth movie, forcing the studio to find its eighth actor to don the spy mantle.

Bezos has already begun to stir up excitement around the deal, asking via X: “Who’d you pick as the next Bond?”

In a pair of statements, Wilson and Broccoli said they felt it was time they step back from the movies to focus on other projects.

“My life has been dedicated to maintaining and building upon the extraordinary legacy that was handed to Michael and me by our father, producer Cubby Broccoli,” Barbara Broccoli said in a statement.

“I have had the honor of working closely with four of the tremendously talented actors who have played 007 and thousands of wonderful artists within the industry,” she added. “With the conclusion of ‘No Time to Die’ and Michael retiring from the films, I feel it is time to focus on my other projects.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.