Man allegedly stabs roommate in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - On Tuesday, Feb. 4, just before 9 p.m., the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) received a call from a man who said he stabbed his roommate.

The department says 21-year-old Jason Crade-Fontana called to report the stabbing from the 800 block of E. Boulder St.

CSPD says they found a man dead inside when they arrived. The department says Crade-Fontana was taken into custody and later booked into the El Paso County Jail for murder in the first degree.

CSPD shared this photo of Crade-Fontana with KRDO13.

On Wednesday crime scene tape surrounded the home through the afternoon. Detectives walked in and out of the home, retrieving evidence and gathering it in the Metro Crime Lab van.

Neighbors in the area told KRDO13 on Tuesday night they initially believed it was a car accident due to the close proximity to the intersection of E Boulder St. and Institute St. However, when they noticed 4-5 police vehicles, they guessed something bigger must be going on.

On Wednesday, people living on or near Boulder St. told KRDO13 they were shocked to see a home surrounded by crime scene tape with the Metro Crime Lab van and a CSPD car parked outside. One man said he walks Boulder St. virtually every day and had never seen a scene like this.

"Going for an afternoon walk. Not exactly what I was expecting to see," said Isaac Miller, "it was a little surprising."

Other neighbors who live close by said they had never had a bad interaction with those living at the scene of the crime. They told KRDO13 that the interactions were brief. They also noted the residents had many pets.

"They had little dogs and some cats and I think, I've seen a bird as well. So I really hope all the animals are okay. I'm sure that was probably really scary for them, too. I can only imagine. And I hope they're somewhere safe now," said Ava Granger.

CSPD said in a case like this they typically call the humane society. However, they could not confirm if the animals had been taken to the humane society in this instance.

Granger said it's an awful situation and there must have been more to it.

"Something must have been going on. A lot of things going on in his head. I'm sure," shared Granger.

CSPD said the homicide unit is actively investigating the case, trying to figure out what led up to the stabbing.