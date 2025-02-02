Sabrina Carpenter, Kendrick Lamar and Beyoncé among early Grammy winners

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — The 67th Grammy Awards are being presented on Sunday.

Early winners in a pre-televised ceremony include Sabrina Carpenter for best pop solo performance for her bop “Espresso,” Charli XCX for best pop dance recording for “Von dutch,” and Kendrick Lamar for best rap performance for “Not Like Us.”

Going into the ceremony, Beyoncé led among nominees with 11, including one for the coveted album of the year award, which she has yet to win. Queen Bey won her first Grammy on Sunday for best country duo/group performance for “II Most Wanted,” featuring Miley Cyrus.

The telecast, set to air on CBS at 8 p.m. ET, promises a full slate of performances by artists including Billie Eilish, Chappell Roan, Charli XCX, Lainey Wilson, Brad Paisley, Teddy Swims and many more. The late producing legend Quincy Jones will also be honored in a tribute performed by several artists.

The nominees in several top fields can be found below. The winners will be indicated in bold and updated throughout the evening. A full list of winners in all 94 categories can be found here.

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

André 3000 – “New Blue Sun”

Beyoncé – “Cowboy Carter”

Billie Eilish – “Hit Me Hard and Soft”

Chappell Roan – “The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess”

Charli XCX – “Brat”

Jacob Collier – “Djesse Vol. 4”

Sabrina Carpenter – “Short n’ Sweet”

Taylor Swift – “The Tortured Poets Department”

RECORD OF THE YEAR

The Beatles – “Now and Then”

Beyoncé -“Texas Hold ’Em”

Billie Eilish – “Birds of a Feather”

Chappell Roan – “Good Luck, Babe!”

Charli XCX – “360”

Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us”

Sabrina Carpenter – “Espresso”

Taylor Swift Featuring Post Malone – “Fortnight”

SONG OF THE YEAR

Shaboozey – “A Bar Song (Tipsy)”

Billie Eilish -“Birds of a Feather”

Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars – “Die With a Smile”

Taylor Swift – “Fortnight” [ft. Post Malone]

Chappell Roan – “Good Luck, Babe!”

Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us”

Sabrina Carpenter -“Please Please Please”

Beyoncé – “Texas Hold ‘Em”

BEST NEW ARTIST

Benson Boone

Sabrina Carpenter

Doechii

Khruangbin

RAYE

Chappell Roan

Shaboozey

Teddy Swims

BEST POP SOLO PERFORMANCE

Beyoncé – “Bodyguard”

Sabrina Carpenter -“Espresso” – *WINNER

Charli XCX – “Apple”

Billie Eilish -“Birds of a Feather”

Chappell Roan -“Good Luck, Babe!”

BEST POP DUO/GROUP PERFORMANCE

Gracie Abrams ft. Taylor – “Us”

Beyoncé Featuring Post Malone – “Levii’s Jeans”

Charli XCX & Billie Eilish – “Guess”

Ariana Grande, Brandy & Monica – “The Boy Is Mine”

Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars -“Die With a Smile”

BEST RAP ALBUM

Common & Pete Rock -“The Auditorium Vol. 1”

Doechii – “Alligator Bites Never Heal”

Eminem – “The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce)”

Future & Metro Boomin – “We Don’t Trust You”

J. Cole – “Might Delete Later”

BEST RAP PERFORMANCE

Cardi B – “Enough (Miami)”

Common & Pete Rock Featuring Posdnuos – “When the Sun Shines Again”

Doechii -“Nissan Altima”

Eminem – “Houdini”

Future, Metro Boomin & Kendrick Lamar – “Like That”

Glorilla – “Yeah Glo!”

Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us” – *WINNER

BEST COUNTRY ALBUM

Beyoncé – “Cowboy Carter”

Post Malone -“F-1 Trillion”

Kacey Musgraves -“Deeper Well”

Chris Stapleton – “Higher”

Lainey Wilson – “Whirlwind”

BEST COUNTRY SOLO PERFORMANCE

Beyoncé – “16 Carriages”

Chris Stapleton – “It Takes a Woman” – *WINNER

Jelly Roll -“I Am Not Okay”

Kacey Musgraves – “The Architect”

Shaboozey – “A Bar Song (Tipsy)”

BEST ROCK ALBUM

The Black Crowes – “Happiness Bastards”

Fontaines D.C. -“Romance”

Green Day -“Saviors”

Idles -“TANGK”

Pearl Jam – “Dark Matter”

The Rolling Stones – “Hackney Diamonds” – *WINNER

Jack White – “No Name”

BEST ROCK PERFORMANCE

The Beatles – “Now and Then” – *WINNER

The Black Keys – “Beautiful People (Stay High)”

Green Day – “The American Dream Is Killing Me”

Idles – “Gift Horse”

Pearl Jam – “Dark Matter”

St. Vincent – “Broken Man”

BEST R&B ALBUM

Chris Brown – “11:11 (Deluxe)” – *WINNER

Lalah Hathaway – “Vantablack”

Muni Long -“Revenge”

Lucky Daye – “Algorithm”

Usher – “Coming Home”

BEST R&B PERFORMANCE

Chris Brown – “Residuals”

Coco Jones – “Here We Go (Uh Oh)”

Jhené Aiko – “Guidance”

Muni Long – “Made for Me (Live on BET)”

SZA – “Saturn” – *WINNER

