Pueblo Fire Department working structure fire in area of Northern Avenue and Taylor Avenue
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - The Pueblo Fire Department (PFD) says they are working a structure fire in the area of Northern Avenue and Taylor Avenue.
Officials are asking you please avoid the Northern Avenue bridge and be aware of emergency vehicles in the vicinity.
Details are limited at this time. PFD has not released any information about injuries, however, a photo posted online shows that the building was boarded up.