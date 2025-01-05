Golden Globes: How, when and where you can watch the 2025 awards

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — Get ready, because the 82nd Golden Globes are set for this Sunday in Los Angeles, marking the start of the 2025 awards season.

The show will be broadcast live from its usual home at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, with comedian Nikki Glaser serving as the ceremony’s host.

The Globes recognizes achievement in both film and television. This year’s ceremony will honor Viola Davis with the Cecil B. DeMille Award and Ted Danson with the Carol Burnett Award.

Here’s everything else you need to know about “Hollywood’s party of the year.”

The nominees

This year’s slate of nominees includes a bevy of first-time nominees, some former child stars and a spate of fun surprises.

Ariana Grande and Selena Gomez, former child stars of Nickelodeon and Disney, respectively, both scored big acting nods. Grande was recognized for her performance as Glinda in “Wicked,” while Gomez is a double nominee this year – in film for her performance in “Emilia Pérez,” and on TV for her Hulu series “Only Murders in the Building.”

Miley Cyrus, another Disney Channel alum, is also a Golden Globe nominee this year, in the original song for a motion picture category for her song “Beautiful That Way,” which she wrote with Lykke Li and Andrew Wyatt for the film “The Last Showgirl.”

“Emilia Pérez,” the musical drama starring Gomez, Karla Sofía Gascón and Zoe Saldaña, dominates this year with 10 nominations in the film categories. “The Brutalist” follows with seven nods, and “Conclave” with six.

Joining Gomez in the distinctive double-nominee group is Sebastian Stan, who is being recognized for his lead roles in both “The Apprentice” – a look at Donald Trump’s early years – and “A Different Man.”

On the television side, “The Bear” leads with five nods, followed by “Only Murders in the Building” and “Shōgun” with four each. The Netflix series “Nobody Wants This,” starring Kristen Bell and Adam Brody, is among the shows with three nominations, for the series as a whole and acting nods for the two leads.

The presenters

The nominees at this year’s ceremony aren’t the only starry group, as the group of presenters are equally as exciting.

Representatives for the Golden Globes announced Thursday their full slate of presenters, which includes: Andrew Garfield, Anthony Mackie, Anthony Ramos, Anya Taylor-Joy, Ariana DeBose, Auliʻi Cravalho, Awkwafina, Catherine O’Hara, Colin Farrell, Colman Domingo, Demi Moore, Édgar Ramírez, Elton John, Gal Gadot, Glenn Close, Jeff Goldblum, Jennifer Coolidge, Kathy Bates, Ke Huy Quan, Kerry Washington, Margaret Qualley, Melissa McCarthy, Michael Keaton, Michelle Yeoh, Mindy Kaling, Nicolas Cage, Rachel Brosnahan, Salma Hayek Pinault, Sarah Paulson, Seth Rogen, Sharon Stone, Vin Diesel, Viola Davis and Zoë Kravitz.

How to watch

The Golden Globes will air on Sunday, January 5 at 8 p.m. EDT/5 p.m. PDT. The ceremony will be broadcast on CBS and will be available to stream on Paramount+ live.

The official live digital red carpet pre-show will be hosted by Entertainment Tonight correspondent Rachel Smith and Variety senior culture and events editor Marc Malkin. The pre-show livestream will kick off at 6:30 p.m. EDT/3:30 p.m. PDT on Variety’s digital platforms.

