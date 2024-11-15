‘Skate in the Park’ glides Colorado Springs into the holiday season

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – The grand opening of "Skate in the Park" was a blast! Families and their kiddos took to the rink to kick off the holiday season on ice. Many tested out their skills on skates with a holiday music soundtrack in the background.

The 12th season of the annual tradition opened up on Friday, Nov. 15, with public skating sessions from 4–6 p.m. and 7–9 p.m. The city also hosted a holiday celebration featuring visits with Santa, performances by U.S. Figure Skating, live music and food trucks.

After Friday's opening event, Skate in the Park will be open through Jan. 31. Tickets are $13, which includes the cost of skates. Children 4 and under can get in for free with a paying adult.

Additional "Skate in the Park" special events include:

• Friday, Nov. 29 from 4-6 p.m. — Skate with the Tigers! Join the Colorado College Hockey team on ice for a meet-the-team session.

• Saturday, Dec. 21 from 10 a.m. to Noon — Learn to Skate with U.S. Figure Skating! Free to participate, but registration is required.

Check out DowntownCS.com/skate for the full schedule, which updates monthly with private and public skating schedules, special events and inclement weather closures.

Whether you’re a lifelong skater or just looking for some holiday fun, "Skate in the Park" is ready to make your winter extra special — so grab your skates and welcome in the holiday season in Colorado Springs!