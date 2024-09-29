Skip to Content
Overnight predestrian v. motorcycle crash sends one to the hospital

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - At around 2:30 in the morning, the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) received a report from the CSPD DART of an auto-pedestrian crash on E. Kiowa and N. Tejon St.

Investigators determined that a motorcyclist was traveling southbound on N. Tejon Street while a pedestrian was crossing the intersection on the west side.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital to be treated for their injuries. No charges have been filed yet.

Emily Coffey

Emily is a Reporter for KRDO. Learn more about her here.

