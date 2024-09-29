Overnight predestrian v. motorcycle crash sends one to the hospital

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - At around 2:30 in the morning, the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) received a report from the CSPD DART of an auto-pedestrian crash on E. Kiowa and N. Tejon St.

Investigators determined that a motorcyclist was traveling southbound on N. Tejon Street while a pedestrian was crossing the intersection on the west side.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital to be treated for their injuries. No charges have been filed yet.