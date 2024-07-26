15-year-old riding in golf cart dies in head-on crash with vehicle

By Stephanie Moore

ROCK HILL, South Carolina (WYFF) — A 15-year-old died in Rock Hill, South Carolina, when a golf cart she was riding in and a vehicle collided head-on.

Rock Hill police said this happened at about 10:05 p.m. on Thursday on Laurel Creek Drive.

Officers were told there were six riders on the golf cart, which flipped over when it collided with a Honda CRV.

One of the riders, a 15-year-old female, died at the scene.

Three other riders of the golf cart were taken to Piedmont Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said preliminary investigation reveals the golf cart was traveling North on Laurel Creek Drive when the Honda, which was traveling South in the wrong lane of travel, collided with the golf cart.

