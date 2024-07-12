Steve Gleason delivers powerful speech as former NFL star is honored at 2024 ESPY Awards

By Jacob Lev, CNN

(CNN) — Former NFL player Steve Gleason was honored with the Arthur Ashe Award for Courage at the 2024 ESPY Awards on Thursday.

The former New Orleans Saints safety has battled amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), a disease he was diagnosed with back in 2011.

The 47-year-old was met with a standing ovation as he was wheeled on stage at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles after he was introduced by former teammate and NFL legend Drew Brees.

Gleason told Brees he “loved him” and called the award a “sublime honor.”

“I always love the opportunity to wear my tuxedo,” Gleason joked to the crowd.

“Arthur Ashe exemplified courage as living with an open heart of humility, kindness and generosity which united humanity, so to receive this award is amazing.

“When I learned I was receiving this award, I started reflecting on what that word meant ‘courage’ means. To be courageous, we must first experience loneliness, unworthiness or any of the faces of fear.”

Gleason continued that he was told he only had three years to live after his diagnosis, adding that he has the “wilderness of fear tattooed” all over him.

“For me, this honor represents some encouragement and triumph for the families currently living with ALS. All the people living with disability or other illnesses and all of you who experience fear or suffering,” Gleason continued.

“I suppose if you have never experienced fear, isolation, or suffering, you can roll your sanctified a** right out of here. The truth is no human is immune from fear or adversity. Not even super athletes, royal princes or most holy saints.”

Gleason expressed his gratitude to his family, community and caregivers for their support in keeping him alive.

“I’d have been dead years ago,” Gleason said. “Through this lens, you can see we are all in this together. We are all citizens of the world. If we can listen, understand, and help alleviate each other’s suffering then truly all things are possible.”

Earlier in the night, South Carolina women’s basketball head coach Dawn Staley received the Jimmy V Award for Perseverance in honor of her work in advocating for cancer research and bone marrow donors. Staley’s sister was diagnosed with leukemia in 2020 and was present at the awards.

Staley, who led the Gamecocks to a third national championship and a perfect 38-0 record this past season, said in a powerful speech that people have the “power to make a difference” and “stand up for what is right.”

“You can inspire, motivate and help others,” Staley continued. “All it takes is the will to do so.”

The 54-year-old added that she felt “a little undeserving of this recognition.”

Staley continued: “Past recipients of the Jimmy V Award have faced incredible challenges and proven themselves as true warriors. I have merely been a spectator to such immense resilience.”

WNBA star Caitlin Clark took two awards home: Best College Athlete – Women’s Sports and Best Record-Breaking Performance award. Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes won Best Athlete in Men’s Sports and Best NFL Player.

Las Vegas Aces star A’ja Wilson won the Best Athlete in Women’s Sports award. Simone Biles won the Best Comeback Athlete award. The South Carolina women’s basketball team won Best Team award to end the night.

