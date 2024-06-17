Kansas City Chiefs’ Isaiah Buggs arrested for second time this offseason

By Matias Grez, CNN

(CNN) — Kansas City Chiefs defensive lineman Isaiah Buggs was arrested on a domestic violence/burglary charge in Alabama early Sunday morning, according to the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s office website.

He was being held on a $5,000 bond before being released, per jail records.

The arrest is the second for Buggs in less than three weeks. In May, the 27-year-old turned himself in on two counts of misdemeanor animal cruelty charges.

In a statement provided to the NFL Network by his agent, Trey Robinson, Buggs “vehemently denies” the animal cruelty allegations, adding that the dogs didn’t belong to him.

Robinson also said his client was being targeted as part of an ongoing “subversive campaign” to force the closure of a hookah lounge he owns in Tuscaloosa.

CNN has reached out to the Kansas City Chiefs and Buggs’ agent but did not immediately hear back.

Buggs was drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the sixth round of the 2019 NFL Draft, where he played three seasons.

After his time in Pittsburgh, he spent two years with the Detroit Lions, before signing on to the Chiefs’ practice squad in January.

