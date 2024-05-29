Woodland Park Paleontologists unveil the skull of a new genus of dinosaur

WOODLAND PARK, Colo. (KRDO) - Wednesday, paleontologists at the Dinosaur Resource Center in Woodland Park unveiled a 3D model of a new genus of dinosaur. The model was 22 years in the making and marks a massive accomplishment for the team.

In 2002, a paleontologist by the name of Walter Stein uncovered a lower jaw bone in central Montana. At first, he believed it belonged to a T-Rex, but over time paleontologists realized they were looking at something quite different.

"This isn't T-rex, this isn't a common dinosaur of the late Cretaceous. This is actually a different animal, closely related to one found in Utah," said Anthony Maltese, Senior Curator for Triebold Paleontology. "It's 10 million years older than T rex, and this is so rare. This is not one of like 50 or 80 or anything like that. This is the only one of this animal that's ever been found."

Maltese jumped in to learn more about the fossil after Stein discovered it. He and his team found it belonged to a new genus of Tyrannosaur, and the animal appeared to have died at around 15 years old.

With the development of 3D printing technology and extensive research, the crew here in Woodland Park reconstructed the dinosaur's skull.

At 40 inches long, the model helps people peer into the past.

Over the next year or two, Maltese will work to construct a model of the entire Tyrannosaur skeleton, which he estimates will be about 30 feet long.

The skull will be on display at the Dinosaur Resource Center until June 12th for the public to view it.