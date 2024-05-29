Delays you can expect during the U.S. Air Force Academy graduation

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)- The U.S. Air Force Academy graduation is less than 24 hours away and it's one of the biggest events of the year each year in Colorado Springs.. It could also be a huge headache for drivers due to traffic delays on the interstate.

Vice President Kamala Harris will be this year's commencement speaker at the graduation. When the VP travels to the ceremony tomorrow, her motorcade will shut down I-25 for a period of time, we don't know exactly when but you should expect delays between 7 a.m. and 9:30 a.m.

The Colorado State Patrol is closing the I-25 scenic overlook to avoid overflowing traffic on Air Force Academy graduation day. Gates will open at 6:30 in the morning and officials ask guests to arrive early due to increased security and traffic in the area.

"Our event staff will be in yellow jackets. They'll be able to follow them to their parking spot then to the gate. At the gate they'll have bags checked by TSA," said Maj. Zachary Kauth.

One of the biggest highlights fo the event is the Thunderbirds flying at the end of the ceremony.

This show may also cause some distraction to drivers on the highway. This is why officials are urging drivers to keep their eyes on the road or to find a safe location to watch. There are also signs leading up to the Air Force Academy urging drivers to not stop on the highway.

Colorado State Patrol said if they see drivers stopping on the interstate they will ask them to keep on driving.