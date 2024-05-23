Skip to Content
Cop kicked detective during DUI stop, court docs say

Published 11:14 AM

By WTKR web staff

    HAMPTON, Virginia (WTKR) — A Portsmouth Police officer intentionally kicked a Hampton Police officer after failing a DUI test early Saturday morning, according to a criminal complaint filed by HPD.

Carmen Johnson was stopped around midnight on Mallory Street by a Hampton officer who gave her a DUI test, which she failed.

When placed in a patrol car, “Johnson began to make remarks about Detective Stone’s race and her dislike of white people,” according to the criminal complaint.

Johnson is facing a felony charge of assault on a law enforcement officer, and misdemeanor charges of drinking while driving, failure to yield, reckless driving in excess of 85mph, and driving while intoxicated, according to the documents.

Johnson is out on bond and scheduled to appear in court on June 5.

