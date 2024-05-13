Colorado Springs police attempting to locate missing deaf teen

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is asking the community for assistance in locating a missing, at-risk teen.

According to CSPD, 16-year-old Madelyn Garland is described as a white female, 5'1", 110 lbs. She was last seen at the Colorado School for the Deaf and Blind at 12:15 PM. Monday. She was last seen wearing blue jeans and a red, white, and blue tie-dye hoodie with the Colorado School for Deaf & Blind school logo on it.

Madelyn is deaf.

If you have seen Madelynn or know of her whereabouts, contact CSPD at (719) 444-7000.