Pueblo library district awarded grant for digital archiving

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - People who live in Southeast Colorado will now be able to preserve their history for future generations, thanks to a new grant headed to the Pueblo City-County Library.

The funds will go towards the library's regional memory labs. This project will allow for local communities near Pueblo the opportunity to share their history with future generations.

The library currently has a digitization lab but with this new $250,000 grant from the Mellon Foundation, they'll be able to update their equipment and also offer other things like mobile kits that patrons can check out. Patrons will be able to digitize photographs, slide negative documents, floppy disks, and more.

This is a five-year project, the goal is to reach out to the small communities from Baca to Las Animas counties that don't have access to this type of technology.

The new equipment should arrive in the next few months. Patrons who decide to use this new equipment will get training before taking one of the six mobile kits home.

