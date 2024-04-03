State of the Community presentations continue today in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A series of community presentations continues today, April 3, for residents of Colorado Springs.

This week's 'State of the Community' will be presented by council members David Leinweber and Brian Risley. Together, they'll highlight critical areas affecting our community including public safety, economic vitality, affordability, and quality of life. Each 'State of the Community' is centered around public participation and is completely free to attend.

Tonight's meeting will run from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Red Leg Brewing Company at 2323 Garden of the Gods Road.