Former correctional officer at women’s prison in California sentenced for sexually abusing inmates

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — A former correctional officer at a federal women’s prison in California has been sentenced to six years in prison for sexually abusing inmates. The ex-prison guard supervised inmates at the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin. A 2022 investigation by The Associated Press revealed a rampant culture of sexual abuse and cover-up at the prison. Six other correctional officers who worked at the facility have been sentenced to prison for sexually abusing inmates. The prison is located about 40 miles east of San Francisco and has more than 600 inmates.

