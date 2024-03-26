El Paso County Sheriff’s Office arrests two suspects in 2019 murder of aspiring local rapper

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - The El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPCSO) has arrested two people in connection to a 2019 murder in the Cimarron Hills area on the east side of Colorado Springs.

According to the EPCSO, deputies responded to reports of shots fired in the 1900 block of Shawnee Dr. on Sept. 17, 2019. When they arrived on the scene, the deputies located a man lying on the sidewalk who was later identified as 26-year-old William Underwood. Underwood was an aspiring rap artist known as "FYL Jackk," the sheriff's office said.

Now nearly five years later, two suspects were identified and arrested.

According to the EPCSO, 35-year-old Derrick Bernard was arrested on March 7, 2024, for conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and solicitation of first-degree murder. 26-year-old Aeeshawn Mathews was arrested on March 11, 2024, for first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder.

The EPCSO said this is still an active investigation and they are seeking additional information on this case. If anyone has information about this case, they are asked to contact the EPCSO at 719-520-7777.