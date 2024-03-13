Handgun brought into El Paso County Courthouse Wednesday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Someone brought a handgun in a bag to the El Paso County Courthouse on Wednesday morning.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), a handgun in a bag was identified during screening by Sheriff’s Office County Security personnel. A different bag was mistakenly flagged as containing the handgun and the owner took the actual bag with the gun in it out of the screening area.

CSPD said when the mistake was noticed, a search of the building was conducted. The owner of the bag with the gun in it was found within minutes.

According to CSPD, the owner of the bag had official business at the courthouse and there was no indication of an intended threat. The bag owner was then served a summons by CSPD.