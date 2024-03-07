‘Mass coral bleaching event’ underway at Great Barrier Reef, marine authority confirms

By Helen Regan, CNN

(CNN) — Australia’s Great Barrier Reef is suffering a mass bleaching event, the reef’s marine park authority confirmed Friday, the result of soaring ocean temperatures caused by the global climate crisis and amplified by El Niño.

This is the seventh mass bleaching event to hit the vast, ecologically important site and the fifth in only eight years.

Aerial surveys conducted by the Great Barrier Reef Marine Park Authority and Australian Institute of Marine Science spanned two-thirds of the marine park and confirmed “a widespread, often called mass, coral bleaching event is unfolding across the Great Barrier Reef.”

The unfolding bleaching event follows similar reports from coral reefs around the world during the past 12 months, the reef’s managers said.

Covering nearly 133,000 square miles (345,000 square kilometers), the Great Barrier Reef is the world’s largest coral reef, home to more than 1,500 species of fish and 411 species of hard corals. It contributes billions of dollars to the Australian economy each year and is promoted heavily to foreign tourists as one of the country’s – and the world’s – greatest natural wonders.

But warming ocean temperatures are fueling destructive bleaching of the reef, as the world burns planet-heating fossil fuels. Ocean temperatures are also becoming even hotter under the current El Niño — a natural climate pattern that brings warmer-than-average sea-surface temperatures — which is one of the strongest on record.

“Climate change is the biggest risk not just to the Great Barrier Reef in Australia but also to coral reefs around the world,” said Australia’s Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek in a video statement. “We know that we need to give our beautiful reef the best chance of survival for the planet and animals that call it home, for the 64,000 people whose livelihoods depend on reef tourism.”

The team conducted aerial surveys on more than 300 inshore, mid-shelf and offshore reefs, and found “prevalent shallow water coral bleaching” on most reefs surveyed. In-water surveys, which can assess the severity and depth of coral bleaching, were ongoing, the authority said.

Bleaching occurs when stressed coral ejects algae from within its tissue, depriving it of a food source. If the water temperature remains higher than normal for too long, coral can starve and die, turning white as its carbonate skeleton is exposed.

﻿But scientists say corals can recover if ocean temperatures stabilize.

“The Reef has demonstrated its capacity to recover from previous coral bleaching events, severe tropical cyclones, and crown-of-thorns starfish outbreaks,” the authority said.

Severe mass bleaching at the Great Barrier Reef had previously been observed in 1998, 2002, 2016, 2017, 2020 and 2022.

The 2022 event was the first during a La Niña event, El Niño’s counterpart, which tends to have a cooling influence – raised serious concerns about the reef’s outlook.

This is a developing story. More to follow.

