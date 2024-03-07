Biden will win Hawaii Democratic caucuses, CNN projects

By Eric Bradner, CNN

(CNN) — President Joe Biden will win Hawaii’s Democratic presidential contest Wednesday, CNN projects, continuing his march to the party’s 2024 nomination.

Biden easily bested four other candidates — including Jason Palmer, the little-known entrepreneur who on Tuesday won the American Samoa caucuses; self-help guru Marianne Williamson; and Minnesota Rep. Dean Phillips, who dropped out of the race earlier Wednesday.

Voters also had the option to choose “uncommitted,” a signal that they’re expressing displeasure with Biden without backing any alternative.

There were 22 delegates to the Democratic National Convention at stake in Hawaii on Wednesday.

Hawaii’s Democratic contest was a firehouse primary — one run by the state’s Democratic Party, rather than Hawaii’s government. The state’s 2020 primary, which Biden won, was conducted entirely by mail, but party officials in January announced the switch to the cheaper option of holding a one-day contest without mail-in voting this year.

Hawaii’s Republican caucuses are scheduled to take place on March 12.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.