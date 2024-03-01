ICC rules that a probe into alleged crimes against humanity in Venezuela may proceed

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Appeals judges at the International Criminal Court have ruled that an investigation into alleged crimes against humanity committed by Venezuelan security forces in 2017 may proceed. The case concerns a crackdown under President Nicolás Maduro’s rule on months of demonstrations in 2017. The presiding judge said that the court “rejects the appeals” brought by Venezuela. The court’s chief prosecutor Karim Khan announced in late 2021 that he was opening an investigation after a lengthy preliminary probe and an official referral from several countries, including Argentina, Canada, and Peru. This is the court’s first case in Latin America.

