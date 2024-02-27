CPW says Colorado saw fewer human-bear conflicts in 2023 compared to recent years

COLORADO (KRDO) - Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) reported this week that they received 3,526 reports of sightings and conflicts with bears in 2023.

This is a 21 percent decrease from the average number of reports received in the previous four years, according to the agency.

According to CPW, of the 3,526 reports that were received in 2023, 1,795 resulted in property damage to a shed, garage, home, vehicle, fence, etc. The agency said about 92 percent of property damage reported from bears is linked to an attractant of some kind, with over 51 percent linked to trash, 20 percent to livestock, chickens, and beehives, and 19 percent to bird seed, pet food, barbeque grills, coolers, and refrigerators.

WATCH: Progression map shows reported bear activity across Colorado in 2023

There are an estimated 17,000 to 20,000 bears in Colorado and every year the majority of incident reports involve bears trying to access human food sources, according to CPW. 2023 was no different, with trash continuing to be the number one source of conflicts.

CPW said they believe the reduced numbers in 2023 can be attributed to solid natural food production compared to previous years. The agency said in 2023, the majority of the East Slope received adequate temperatures and rainfall to produce natural forage for bears.

Compared to 2022, reports on the East Slope remained steady with CPW’s Northeast region receiving 905 reports and the Southeast regions receiving 696 reports. CPW’s Northwest region has the largest bear population in the state and received 1,228 reports, a 35 percent reduction from the previous year. Even with this reduction, and despite good natural forage in the area, the agency said an unreasonable number of bears were reported entering homes. Reports also remained steady in CPW’s Southwest region at 697.

For more information on living with bears, visit CPW Bears.