Trump seeks to dismiss Mar-a-Lago classified documents case, citing in part presidential immunity

Former US President Donald Trump speaks during a Fox News town hall at the Greenville Convention Center on February 20
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images via CNN Newsource
Former US President Donald Trump speaks during a Fox News town hall at the Greenville Convention Center on February 20
By
today at 8:11 PM
Published 8:44 PM

By Holmes Lybrand, CNN

(CNN) — Former President Donald Trump’s lawyers have filed several motions to dismiss the classified documents case in Florida, citing, among other things, presidential immunity and arguing special counsel Jack Smith was unlawfully appointed.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

