The number of short-term rentals in Puerto Rico has surged. A new report says that’s a problem

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — A new report says activists want stricter regulations of short-term rentals in Puerto Rico as the U.S. territory sees a growing number of displaced renters and a spike in housing costs. The report says the number of units operating as short-term rentals in Puerto Rico jumped to more than 25,000 in 2022 from about 1,000 in 2014. Renters have faced evictions, the cost of goods have increased and some ecological areas have been destroyed during new construction. A key factor in the increase of short-term rentals was the aftermath of Hurricane Maria in 2017, when new investors came to buy homes and properties.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.