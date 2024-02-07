Casa of Pikes Peak region looking for volunteers in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Casa of the Pikes Peak region is looking for volunteers to help children through the court system.

Usually, it's children who are neglected and or abused. This is a community invite for anyone interested in volunteering. All you have to do is attend their volunteer information sessions. Depending on your schedule, there will be 4 of those either in person or online on the following dates:

In-person from 12-1 on Wednesday, Feb. 7

Zoom from 10-11 on Saturday, Feb. 17

Zoom from 5:30-6:30 on Wednesday, Feb. 21

In-person from 12-1 on Tuesday, March 5

There, you’ll learn how to be an advocate for children whose cases are being processed in court. Casa also accepts volunteers for two other programs to help children and families. Those are the supervised exchange and parenting time program and the Milton Foster Children's Fund.

If you are interested in signing up to volunteer, click here.