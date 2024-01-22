Colorado mother arrested after 14-month-old dies, documents detail long history with DHS

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) arrested a mother after her 14-month-old was found dead at her home.

CSPD says on Nov. 16, 2022, officers responded to the 800 block of E. Costilla St. for an unresponsive 14-month-old child. The child’s mother, identified by police as Amber Comstock, a 32-year-old resident of Colorado Springs was arrested for Child Abuse – Criminal Negligence Resulting in Death, a Class 3 Felony on Jan 5, 2024, without incident.

The El Paso County Coroner the child’s manner of death to be a homicide.

Court documents show that Comstock found the child dead after his nap. She changed his diaper and called a male, who documents indicate was a caretaker of the child, to tell him to get home. It wasn't until he arrived home that 911 was called.

Documents say that the child was described to be blue in color and that CPR began before the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) arrived. After arriving on the scene, CSFD confirmed that the child had died.

On scene, CSPD says that Comstock told an officer that "she knew this was all her fault."

Court documents note that the family had an extensive history with the Department of Human Services (DHS) beginning in 2016 and ending on Sep. 17, 2021, with a claim of substance exposure to a newborn.

Documents detail that Comstock was addicted to opiates and that she admitted to using heroin recently. During an assessment on Oct. 20, 2021, a medical social worker noted that Comstock would fall asleep with the child in her lap and her arms not around him, and she left him alone twice in a boppy pillow, a brand of nursing pillow. The social worker also noted that Comstock was very forgetful and could not remember the process of cleaning the baby's bottle. When asked what she would do if the baby cried, Comstock said she would put on her headphones to tune him out.

Two other referrals made before the child that passed was born, filed on July 3, 2018, and August 23, 2016, listed Comstock as the perpetrator for Neglect/ Injuries Environment. The 2018 complaint indicated that a child was suffering from withdrawals. The 2016 complaint said that a child had been in the NICU at Memorial Hospital since birth and had received care for withdrawal symptoms. Comstock tested positive for heroin several times, according to court documents.

Two other referrals, also made before the child who passed was born, filed on July 12, 2016, and June 23, 2016, say that Comstock was the perpetrator of physical abuse against a child. The one filed in July shows various bruises on the child's arm as well as red scrapes on his elbows. Documents say that the marks appeared to be consistent with Comstock grabbing him and throwing him to the ground. The complaint made in June was for cigarette burns on a child's back. Comstock denied this and the child was out of the state at the time so DHS was unable to physically see the child.

Another complaint, made on April 26, 2016, for Physical Abuse and Injurious Environment says that Comstock admitted to using heroin, according to documents.

Documents say that detectives removed bedding, clothing, soiled diapers, and Comstock's phone on Nov. 16, 2022. Detectives interviewed Comstock this same day and she admitted to not contacting 911 after finding the 14-month-old unresponsive. She denied knowing what happened to the baby when it came to his death and said that he always had food and his sippy cup.

CSPD arrested Comstock on Jan. 5, 2024. Comstock is currently in the El Paso County Jail.