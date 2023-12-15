Cripple Creek Ice Castles announce opening day

CRIPPLE CREEK, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Ice Castles in Cripple Creek will open to the public at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, December 19, 2023. The attraction, originally meant to open in January, will open sooner due to colder temperatures.

Ice artisans have been working around the clock to ensure the Teller County attraction is ready for this week's grand opening. The interactive experience will feature ice-carved tunnels, fountains, slides, frozen thrones, and cascading towers of ice embedded with color-changing LED lights.

"We're excited to finally announce our opening day in Colorado. Mother Nature has been good to us this season, and we're excited to welcome guests to Ice Castles over the holiday break." Kyle Standifird, CEO of Ice Castles

Ice Castles will be closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, but the attraction plans to operate extended hours during the two-week Christmas break. Tickets are on sale now through the attraction's website, https://icecastles.com/colorado/