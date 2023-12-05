K-pop group Blackpink renews contract with YG Entertainment

By Gawon Bae and Kathleen Magramo, CNN

Seoul/Hong Kong (CNN) — All four members of K-pop supergroup Blackpink have renewed their contracts with label YG Entertainment, according to the label’s regulatory filing published Wednesday.

The singers – Jennie, Jisoo, Lisa and Rosé – will remain a quartet. The filing did not specify the length of their contracts.

Their previous contracts had expired in August, prompting anxious speculation among fans across the globe whether the stars would begin pursuing individual careers and bring the curtain down on one of South Korea’s mostly successful musical exports.

“The board has completed a resolution about renewing the contracts with Blackpink’s four members,” YG Entertainment said in the filing.

Since their debut in 2016, Blackpink have become one of the most successful girl groups in the world.

In 2022 they became the first female K-Pop group to reach number 1 in the UK and US album charts, and in 2020 their track “How You Like That” became the most viewed video on YouTube in 24 hours. In 2019, they became the first female K-Pop group to ever play at Coachella or any other US festival.

YG Entertainment’s shares, which had been on the slide since mid September, soared 22% following the announcement.

