Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs faces another lawsuit, accused of sexual assault and revenge porn

(CNN) — Sean “Diddy” Combs was hit with a second lawsuit in as many weeks, accusing him of drugging and sexually assaulting a woman who claims she was also a victim of alleged “revenge porn” by the music artist.

The civil suit filed under the New York Adult Survivors Act names Combs and his companies, including Bad Boy Entertainment, and is just the latest in a rush of cases filed against high profile men among others as the window to file under the state’s look back law closes this week.

The civil suit filed in New York Supreme Court demands a trial by jury and seeks damages. “Plaintiff brings suit against Defendants to redress the substantial and lifetime injuries she has suffered as a result of being drugged, sexually assaulted and abused, and being the victim of ‘revenge porn’ that Sean Combs or ‘P. Diddy’ created and distributed,” the suit filed in New York Supreme Court stated.

A spokesperson for Combs says the allegations are “made up and not credible,” adding the move is “purely a money grab.”

“This last-minute lawsuit is an example of how a well-intentioned law can be turned on its head,” the spokesperson said. “Mr. Combs never assaulted her, and she implicates companies that did not exist,” it continues.

A representative for Bad Boy Entertainment was not immediately available for comment.

The alleged victim, Joi Dickerson-Neal, was a Syracuse University student at the time of the 1991 incident and had previously appeared with Combs in a few video clips of a music video.

The suit alleged she agreed to a dinner at a Harlem restaurant “reluctantly” with Combs while on school break for the holidays in January, when he “pushed” her to keep him company while he attended to “a few things in the city.”

The suit alleges during their date he “intentionally drugged” her “resulting in her being in a physical state where she could not independently stand or walk.”

While at dinner, she left to use the restroom and left her drink “unattended,” it is alleged in the suit.

In the car, the suit alleges she took a puff of a “blunt” under pressure from Combs, and “from that point on, Plaintiffs memory is incomplete.”

“Driving first to a music studio where she could not get out of the car, Combs proceeded to a place he was staying to sexually assault her,” the suit alleges.

“Because she had been drugged, Plaintiff lacked the physical ability or mental capacity to fend Combs off,” the suit alleges.

The suit alleges Combs video recorded the sexual assault, and days later a male friend revealed to Dickerson he had viewed it.

“Horrified, Ms. Dickerson asked how many others saw it, to which he responded, ‘everyone.’”

Thereafter, Dickerson alleges her life “went into a tailspin,” she was admitted to hospital for severe depression and suicide ideation, the suit claims.

According to the suit, Dickerson filed police reports at unspecified agencies in New York and New Jersey and spoke to “several prosecutors” hoping to press charges and was told her “allegations would need to be corroborated.”

The suit goes on to say Combs had experienced “great success” with the launch of late Notorious B.I.G.’s career whose hit single Juicy was charted on Billboard, and claims witnesses were “terrified that Combs would retaliate against them and that they would lose future business and music opportunities if they made a statement in support” of her.

The accuser was trying to gain a foothold in the music industry working as a location scout for an industry cameraman, and despite her allegations of “emotional pain” continued work in the music industry at a DJ management company after the incident, the suit states.

She eventually left as Combs’ “star continued to rise and his presence was inescapable,” according to the suit.

“It was the filing of the lawsuit about his abuse of Cassie Venture [sic] on November 16, 2023, that forced her to face his assault again,” the suit says.

Ventura, former girlfriend of Combs, accused the rapper and producer of years of sexual abuse, rape and trafficking in a suit Combs said was resolved “amicably” one day after the filing.

Combs’ representative at the time said it was “in no way an admission of wrongdoing” and “does not in any way undermine his flat-out denial of the claims.”

