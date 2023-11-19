Man arrested after reportedly breaking into Colorado Springs warehouse, fleeing police, causing multiple disturbances

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A man is in custody after he allegedly broke into a warehouse, fled from police, and caused several disturbances at local businesses.

Officers from the Colorado Springs Police Department responded to the 5000 block of north Nevada Avenue on Saturday.

According to officers, the suspect, identified as Andre Reed, broke into a warehouse and ran from employees - causing injury to another employee.

They say Reed then fled from officers in his vehicle, causing disturbances at three more businesses.

Police say they caught up to him on I-25 and took him into custody.