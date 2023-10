EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - An evacuation order has been lifted for residents near Gymkhana Road, according to the The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPCSO).

They say fire units conducted a "mop-up" at the fire on Saturday morning around 11:59 a.m.

The Falcon Fire Department, Peyton Fire, Cimarron Hills Fire Department and Ellicott Fire worked to put out the fire.

No further information has been released at this time.