Georgia agency investigating fatal shoot by a deputy during a traffic stop

KINGSLAND, Ga. (AP) — Georgia authorities are investigating a deputy’s fatal shooting of a 53-year-old motorist during a traffic stop. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said a Camden County deputy pulled him over Monday on Interstate 95 near the Georgia-Florida line. The GBI news release said the driver cooperated until learning that he was being arrested. The agency said preliminary information indicates the deputy used a stun gun when the driver refused to folllow commands. The news release says the driver then became violent and the deputy finally shot him after trying to subdue him with the stun gun and a baton. He was identified as Leonard Allen Cure.

