Maryland governor’s office releases more details on new 30-year agreement with Orioles

BALTIMORE (AP) — Maryland Governor Wes Moore’s office has released a few details about the agreement with the Baltimore Orioles keeping the team in the city for at least 30 more years. The Orioles made a surprise announcement about the deal on the scoreboard at Camden Yards during Thursday night’s game against Boston. Moore’s office said Friday that the governor, the team and the Maryland Stadium Authority have finalized a memorandum of understanding keeping the team in Baltimore for at least 30 years. The agreement includes an option for two five-year extensions and a 99-year development rights agreement for areas surrounding the ballpark.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.