23-year-old man identified as victim of weekend shooting homicide in Colorado Springs

Photo courtesy of Benjamin Gupta's family
Published 2:49 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Just before 3 a.m. on Sunday this past weekend, the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) received a call for a shooting in the 3200 block of Divine Heights.

This address is in the Cimarron Hills area.

According to CSPD, responding officers found an adult male dead inside an apartment. The man has been identified as 23-year-old Benjamin Gupta of Colorado Springs. His death is being investigated as a homicide.

CSPD said no arrests have been made but all parties involved in the incident have been accounted for. There is no danger to the public.

This is the 23rd homicide in the City of Colorado Springs in 2023. At this time last year, there were 36, according to CSPD.

Tyler Dumas

Tyler is a Digital Content Producer for KRDO

