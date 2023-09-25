Skip to Content
News

Children’s Hospital Colorado asking for new blanket donations to keep patients warm

By
New
Published 7:46 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Summer may be over but kids at Children's Hospital Colorado can get a little chilly while receiving care.

Now, the organization is asking for cozy blanket donations to help keep their patients warm during the fall and winter seasons.

Normally, the organization's association of volunteers offers blankets to the kids during their stay, with the option for them to take their blankets home.

Because of this Children's Colorado says they can run out of blankets faster than they can be made and donated.

For those interested in donating, you can make hand-tied blankets faster than they can be made and donated. For more information on where to make donations, visit childrenscolorado.org.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

KRDO News

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content