Children’s Hospital Colorado asking for new blanket donations to keep patients warm

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Summer may be over but kids at Children's Hospital Colorado can get a little chilly while receiving care.

Now, the organization is asking for cozy blanket donations to help keep their patients warm during the fall and winter seasons.

Normally, the organization's association of volunteers offers blankets to the kids during their stay, with the option for them to take their blankets home.

Because of this Children's Colorado says they can run out of blankets faster than they can be made and donated.

For those interested in donating, you can make hand-tied blankets faster than they can be made and donated. For more information on where to make donations, visit childrenscolorado.org.