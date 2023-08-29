El Paso Co. Sheriff’s Office introduces new K9 officers

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is adding two new four-legged members to the force.

Tuesday, the sheriff's office introduced K9 officers Styx and Dex to the community.

The dogs are dual-purpose K9s, meaning not only are they trained to physically take down a bad guy, they will also use their sniffers in the line of duty as well.

"They're going to find narcotics or physical evidence. They might locate a gun that was dropped in a field by a suspect or some other physical evidence that we never would have found or would've taken hours or 15- 20 cops to have found," Undersheriff Jeff Kramer said.

According to the undersheriff, despite public perception, there are actually fewer injuries involved with a K9 arrest.