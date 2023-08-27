Colorado Springs Police search for driver that sideswiped a patrol car

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Police (CSPD) are looking for a driver that swiped the side of a patrol vehicle after midnight Sunday.

According to CSPD, officers responded to the 5600 block of Barnes Road after receiving reports that cars were driving recklessly in the parking lot.

CSPD said while officers were responding, a car sideswiped one of the officer patrol cars in the parking lot before driving away.

The police department said no one was injured in the incident, but they are trying to find the person responsible.