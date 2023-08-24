Pueblo PD attempting to ID rider in motorcycle vs. bike hit-and-run

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is seeking information from the community about the ownership of the motorcycle pictured above or who may have been riding it last.

According to the PPD, officers responded to a crash involving a bicycle and an "off-road motorcycle" on July 25 on W. Pueblo Blvd. and Acero Ave. When officers arrived at the scene, they found the bicyclist with severe injuries and the motorcycle with no rider.

The PPD said the rider had fled the scene and left the bike behind.

According to the PPD, their investigation revealed that the motorcycle hit the bicycle while both were riding in opposite directions on the shoulder of the road.

If you have any information about this incident or the motorcycle, contact the Pueblo Police Department. If you would like to remain anonymous, call Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719)-542-7867 or submit your tip online at http://pueblocrimestoppers.com. If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.