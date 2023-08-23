Skip to Content
NICU nurses at Children’s Hospital Colorado Springs reunite with patients

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Families gathered in the Briargate area this past weekend for a one-of-a-kind event.

For the 42nd year running, doctors and nurses from the hospital's NICU department held a reunion with the children they've treated in the neonatal intensive care unit.

The staffers got an opportunity to see the happy, healthy fruits of their labor while parents got another opportunity to thank the caregivers for the lifesaving work they do every day.

About 400 people attended the event.

