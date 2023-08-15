‘Idol Across America’ to hold virtual Zoom auditions to find the next biggest superstar

COLORADO, USA (KRDO)-- Do you have what it takes to be the next ‘American Idol?’ “Idol Across America” is visiting Colorado to seek out its next biggest superstar with virtual Zoom auditions.

The open call virtual Zoom auditions for Colorado will be held on Monday, August 21.

During this season’s first round of ‘American Idol,’ hopefuls can sign up to audition face-to-face in front of producers and receive real-time feedback for a chance to make Idol history to be crowned the next ‘American idol’ as they enter Season 7 on ABC.

According to officials with ABC, for the fourth year in a row, “Idol Across America,” will hold a live, virtual nationwide search for the next superstar, featuring auditions days for all 50 states plus Washington, D.C., making auditions easier than ever.

For more information on “Idol Across America” and specific audition details, locations, full eligibility requirements, submission forms, terms and conditions, visit the website at the link here.