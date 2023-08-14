The 19 defendants, including Trump, charged in Georgia



CNN

By Marshall Cohen and Devan Cole, CNN

(CNN) — An Atlanta-based grand jury on Monday indicted former President Donald and 18 co-defendants on state charges stemming from their efforts to overturn the former president’s 2020 electoral defeat in the Peach State.

Here are the 19 people charged in the Georgia case, according to the indictment.

Donald Trump, former US president

former US president Rudy Giuliani , Trump lawyer

, Trump lawyer Mark Meadows , White House chief of staff

, White House chief of staff John Eastman , Trump lawyer

, Trump lawyer Kenneth Chesebro , pro-Trump lawyer

, pro-Trump lawyer Jeffrey Clark , top Justice Department official

, top Justice Department official Jenna Ellis , Trump campaign lawyer

, Trump campaign lawyer Robert Cheeley , lawyer who promoted fraud claims

, lawyer who promoted fraud claims Mike Roman , Trump campaign official

, Trump campaign official David Shafer , Georgia GOP chair and fake elector

, Georgia GOP chair and fake elector Shawn Still , fake GOP elector

, fake GOP elector Stephen Lee , pastor tied to intimidation of election workers

, pastor tied to intimidation of election workers Harrison Floyd , leader of Black Voices for Trump

, leader of Black Voices for Trump Trevian Kutti , publicist tied to intimidation of election workers

, publicist tied to intimidation of election workers Sidney Powel l, Trump campaign lawyer

l, Trump campaign lawyer Cathy Latham , fake GOP elector tied to Coffee County breach

, fake GOP elector tied to Coffee County breach Scott Hall , tied to Coffee County election system breach

, tied to Coffee County election system breach Misty Hampton , Coffee County elections supervisor

, Coffee County elections supervisor Ray Smith, Trump campaign attorney

