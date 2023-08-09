Niger’s ousted president reduced to eating dry rice as hopes for a peaceful resolution of the coup fade

By Tim Lister, Martin Goillandeau and Joshua Berlinger, CNN

(CNN) — Mohamed Bazoum, the democratically elected president of Niger, said he is being kept isolated and forced to eat dry rice and pasta by the military junta who overthrew him and are refusing to cede power despite international pressure.

In a series of text messages to a friend, Bazoum said he has been “deprived of all human contact” since Friday, with no one supplying him food or medicine.

Bazoum’s messages were given to CNN with the ousted president’s consent.

Bazoum said he has been living without electricity for a week, as have many Nigeriens. Nigeria supplies much of neighboring Niger’s electricity but cut off the power in response to the coup.

All of the perishable food he was supplied with has since gone bad, and he is now eating dry pasta and rice.

Despite his isolation, Bazoum has been in contact with the outside world. Though denied the chance to speak with acting US Deputy Secretary of State Victoria Nuland during her visit to Niamey, the Nigerien capital, on Monday, Bazoum spoke by phone with her boss – Secretary of State Antony Blinken – a day later, the State Department said.

Ouhoumoudou Mahamadou, the prime minister in Bazoum’s government, told French TV that the president was in good spirits despite being held in a “catastrophic situation.”

Hopes for a diplomatic resolution to the political conflict, however, have begun to fade.

Nuland’s meeting Monday with senior coup leaders lasted more two hours, consisting of “extremely frank and at times quite difficult” conversations. A Tuesday face-to-face meeting that was supposed to take place in Niamey between the junta and representatives from the United Nations, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) was canceled at short notice.

Junta leaders said in a letter that postponement of the meeting was “necessary” in “this atmosphere of threatened aggression against Niger.”

However, Mahamadou, Bazoum’s prime minister, told French state-funded broadcaster TV5-Monde that the junta would like to continue dialogue with ECOWAS, the bloc that has been leading the regional response to the political crisis in Niger.

ECOWAS leaders are due to meet on Thursday in Nigeria to discuss the coup, though specifics regarding the gathering remain unclear.

The regional bloc had given the junta one week to return to their barracks and reinstall Bazoum, but that deadline came and went on Sunday without any change.

ECOWAS has maintained that its preference is to find a diplomatic solution to the standoff, but has not ruled out using force to restore constitutional order and bring Bazoum’s government back to power.

On Monday, the Nigerien military brought troop reinforcements into the capital to prepare for a potential foreign intervention and reassure nervous residents, some of whom have either fled the city or began stocking up on necessities.

