Monsoonal moisture kicks in this week

Monsoonal moisture and cooling temperatures through the work week.

TODAY: Partly cloudy and continued hot this afternoon with highs in the upper-80s and low-90s for Colorado Springs. Do expect widely scattered thunderstorms this afternoon and evening.

TONIGHT: A few showers may linger into the night before eventually dying out after midnight. Morning lows Tuesday will drop into the low and mid-60s.

EXTENDED: Monsoonal moisture really begins to kick in the next several days... with cooler temperatures and an increasing chance for rain showers and thunderstorms. Highs will drop into the 80s and low-90s through the end of the work week. Possibly evening cooler temperatures this weekend.