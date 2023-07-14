State suspends licenses for Colorado Springs area child care centers, citing forgery and falsification

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Department of Early Childhood (CDEC) is evaluating licenses for three childcare centers — Life Centered Preschool, Life Centered School Age Center, and Life Centered Tiny Toes.

The department suspended the centers' licenses to operate on May 21 after discovering the licensee, Anthony Bell Sr., falsified documentation and forged crucial health certifications.

According to the CDEC Order of Summary Suspension, the department made the discovery while conducting an audit of Bell's use of grant funds.

The CDEC says Bell "applied for, and was awarded, federal grant money through the Colorado Childcare Stabilization and Sustainability Grant for the Preschool and the Child Care Facility."

When the CDEC audited the use of the funds, the report shows they determined Bell had "falsified or altered verification documentation."

Further elaborating on the falsifications, the CDEC outlines in the report that Bell falsified background check documentation for numerous staff members, and falsified documentation regarding required child abuse and neglect background checks.

Additionally, the CDEC wrote Bell forged cards for CPR and First Air certification.

According to the report, the CDEC identified a pattern of violations, writing that "the Licensee has had consistent licensing violations including violations for missing and incomplete documentations and files.

The CDEC wrote that the department found "reasonable grounds to believe and finds that the Licensee has been guilty of willful and deliberate violations and that the operation of these child care centers presents a substantial danger to the public health, safety, and welfare requiring emergency action."

The CDEC ordered Bell's three licenses for the childcare centers are suspended, and proceedings will be conducted to determine whether the licenses should be suspended further or completely revoked.

The Order of Summary Suspension required Bell to immediately surrender the licenses and stop any childcare before future actions are decided.

According to the Department of Early Childhood, "a summary suspension of a license is an emergency action when the Department reasonably believes that there is a substantial danger to children or there is a deliberate and willful violation of the law or child care regulations."

KRDO reached out to the three childcare centers and to Pastor Bell by email and phone but has not heard back.