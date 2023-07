PUEBLO WEST, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) is hosting a Neighborhood Watch meeting Thursday night, 7/13 in Pueblo West.

The PCSO invites residents to attend and learn what role they can play in helping keep their neighborhood safe.

The meeting will be held at the Pueblo West Library located at 298 S. Joe Martinez Blvd. It begins at 6:30 p.m.